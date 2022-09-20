Lava Blaze Pro launched in India at Rs 10,499- Features, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lava Blaze Pro

Lava has launched a new smartphone named Blaze Pro which will be available at Rs 10,499 and is available to buy from Flipkart, retail stores, and the Lava e-store as well. Lava also announced that it has roped in Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador to endorse the smartphone category while launching Lava Blaze Pro.

The new Lava Blaze Pro features a 6.5-inches HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels and it runs on the Android 12 operating system. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W type-C fast charger support and comes with 4GB RAM and 3GB virtual RAM support as well. On the storage front, the device features 64 GB of storage and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and in the front, the device comes with an 8 MP front shooter for selfies. The smartphone camera further features Beauty mode, HDR mode, Night mode, Panorama mode, and more.

The dual SIM phone comes with a microSD card slot which could be further used to expand the storage by up to 256GB.

Blaze Pro is a budget smartphone from the company and comes with 4G connectivity. The smartphone is available in four colour variants – Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue, and Glass Gold.

