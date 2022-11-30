JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

Follow us on Image Source : JIOGAMINGCLOUD JioGamingCloud

JioGamesCloud is a cloud-based gaming service from Reliance Jio which is now available in India. Interested users can apply for the beta testing of the new gaming service, in which they will be able to test the new games on their devices like laptops, smartphones and even on the set-top box, without needing to download the actual game.

The JioGamesCloud’s smartphone version is available for Android smartphones and tablets for now. Also, there is a web application which could be accessed on desktops and laptops which are running on Windows, macOS and even on iPhone’s iOS versions.

Furthermore, the set-top box version of the Jio gaming service is limited to Jio’s own set-top box, which is available in Jio Store currently. Here are the steps to sign in to the new gaming service to Jio and experience.

Steps to sign-up for JioGamesCloud

Here are the steps to download the JioGames on your device

Open Play, Win, Stream app on your Android smartphone or tablet

Now sign in to the app by using your Jio phone number

The app will be opened, now click on the cloud option which is situated at the bottom left corner of the app screen.

Now click on the games of your choice

Once the game has been chosen, an online form will pop up

Once you fill in the form, with personal details like name, birth date, and email ID, you will then be able to play the free JioGamesCloud game.

Users can also experience console-level graphics when connected to a high-speed wifi network or 5G network in today’s time.

Jio’s suggestion

Jio has recommended that users who are willing to play the games on the new service must connect with high-speed wifi or connect with the latest 5G network for the best graphics. This is applicable for smartphones, laptops or even the set-top box.

You might also witness a slight delay in the touch response, as the game is remotely rendered. It will be delivered to your device through the cloud, specifically, when you have a slower internet connection, there are chances for higher latency.

Jio has just introduced the services in India and is expected to add more games to the JioGamesCloud soon. At the time of writing, presently the service is available for free, and the company is expected to charge some amount once it is officially launched.

