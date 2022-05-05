Jio prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 launched with Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: DISNEY + HOTSTAR AND JIO Jio Prepaid Recharge plans

Jio announces its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar and launched three new recharge plans (prepaid). The new recharge plans will come with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs. 149 free with the recharge.

The three new Jio plans are at Rs. 333, Rs. 583, and Rs. 783. The plans will come with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data access, along with unlimited voice calling support. Jio has further announced another top-up worth Rs. 151 for data add-on, which will bring Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access with 8GB high-speed data access.

Jio Rs. 333, Rs. 583, Rs. 783 prepaid recharge plan benefits:

The new plan from Jio has been titled 'Cricket' plans, the all-new plans from Jio will offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Once the recharge is done, users will have to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app with their Jio mobile number (which has been recharged with the current Cricket Plan) in order to avail of the offer of the OTT platform.

All three new recharge plans will offer 1.5GB daily high-speed data access along with free 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling.

Plan worth Rs. 333 will be valid for 28 days only

Plan worth Rs. 583 will be valid for 56 days only

And Plan worth Rs. 783 plan will be valid for 84 days only

Users must keep in mind that the new plans are valid for less than 90 days, hence, users will have to continuously use the active plan in order to avail of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the next three months.

All the above plans will also enable users to avail themselves of the Jio apps- JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.