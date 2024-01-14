Sunday, January 14, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Jio offers 44GB of data with free calling for just Rs 219 | Details

Jio offers 44GB of data with free calling for just Rs 219 | Details

Reliance Jio has introduced a noteworthy prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 219. This plan stands out for its exceptional data benefits at an economical price point, making it an ideal choice for those requiring substantial internet resources.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2024 12:02 IST
Reliance jio, tech news, india tv
Image Source : FILE Jio offers 44GB of data with free calling for just Rs 219 | Details

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom players of India has been boasting a user base of over 44 crores. The company's commitment to providing value to its extensive user community is evident in its consistent introduction of new recharge plans laden with enticing offers. For the convenience of its users, Jio has meticulously categorised its recharge plans, allowing subscribers to choose affordable options tailored to their specific needs easily.

High internet usage

For users engaged in data-intensive activities, Reliance Jio has introduced a noteworthy prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 219. This plan stands out for its exceptional data benefits at an economical price point, making it an ideal choice for those requiring substantial internet resources.

Rs 219 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Unlimited Free Calling: Priced at Rs 219, this prepaid recharge plan offers a 14-day validity, during which the users will be able to enjoy unlimited free calling to any network. Furthermore, the subscribers will benefit from the inclusion of 100 complimentary SMS.

India Tv - Jio Plan

Image Source : JIOJio Plan

Generous data allocation: The plan provides users with 42GB of data for over 14 days, to 3GB of internet data available daily. Notably, the plan includes an exclusive 2GB of free data, valued at Rs 25, augmenting the overall data offering to an impressive 44 GB.

Free subscription benefits: As is customary with Jio recharge plans, subscribers to the Rs 219 plan will receive complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cloud and Jio Cinema. The inclusion of a free subscription to Jio Cinema will enable the users to indulge in a diverse array of web series, movies, and TV shows.

Related Stories
Deepika, Ranveer spotted kissing after Koffee with Karan 8 controversy

Deepika, Ranveer spotted kissing after Koffee with Karan 8 controversy

JioMotive launched a real-time car location tracker, theft alert: Price, availability and more

JioMotive launched a real-time car location tracker, theft alert: Price, availability and more

11 firms enter Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club, says report

11 firms enter Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club, says report

Three months of 'Swiggy One Lite' subscription now available on this new Jio plan

Three months of 'Swiggy One Lite' subscription now available on this new Jio plan

Jio AirFiber now available in 115 Indian cities. Full list here

Jio AirFiber now available in 115 Indian cities. Full list here

Missed key moments due to JioCinema glitch in India-Australia T20 match? Fix it now

Missed key moments due to JioCinema glitch in India-Australia T20 match? Fix it now

Airtel vs Jio's Netflix prepaid plans - Which one to choose?

Airtel vs Jio's Netflix prepaid plans - Which one to choose?

Reliance Jio's new prepaid JioTV premium plans: Check prices, OTT channels, and other key benefits

Reliance Jio's new prepaid JioTV premium plans: Check prices, OTT channels, and other key benefits

Here's how to get Netflix for free: Jio's affordable plans which offer free subscription

Here's how to get Netflix for free: Jio's affordable plans which offer free subscription

The Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan exemplifies the commitment of the company to offer an affordable and data-rich option, ensuring a seamless digital experience for its vast user base.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches Innovative Galaxy AI Experience Spaces for the next era

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News