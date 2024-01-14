Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio offers 44GB of data with free calling for just Rs 219 | Details

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom players of India has been boasting a user base of over 44 crores. The company's commitment to providing value to its extensive user community is evident in its consistent introduction of new recharge plans laden with enticing offers. For the convenience of its users, Jio has meticulously categorised its recharge plans, allowing subscribers to choose affordable options tailored to their specific needs easily.

High internet usage

For users engaged in data-intensive activities, Reliance Jio has introduced a noteworthy prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 219. This plan stands out for its exceptional data benefits at an economical price point, making it an ideal choice for those requiring substantial internet resources.

Rs 219 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Unlimited Free Calling: Priced at Rs 219, this prepaid recharge plan offers a 14-day validity, during which the users will be able to enjoy unlimited free calling to any network. Furthermore, the subscribers will benefit from the inclusion of 100 complimentary SMS.

Generous data allocation: The plan provides users with 42GB of data for over 14 days, to 3GB of internet data available daily. Notably, the plan includes an exclusive 2GB of free data, valued at Rs 25, augmenting the overall data offering to an impressive 44 GB.

Free subscription benefits: As is customary with Jio recharge plans, subscribers to the Rs 219 plan will receive complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cloud and Jio Cinema. The inclusion of a free subscription to Jio Cinema will enable the users to indulge in a diverse array of web series, movies, and TV shows.

The Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan exemplifies the commitment of the company to offer an affordable and data-rich option, ensuring a seamless digital experience for its vast user base.

