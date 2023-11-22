Is India ready for e-SIMs? Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY e-SIMs

5G has reached many remote areas of the country, all thanks to Airtel and Reliance Jio, and now the telecom industry has been focusing on connecting the country with better and more secure networks. This indeed is helping the users with better and faster connectivity which is considerably more reliable for the users. After the major adaptation of the 5G network, the news is buzzing for the adoption of e-SIMs in India.

It has been reported by Forbes that the major telecom service providers of the country - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have finally launched their own e-SIMs in recent weeks. But what is e-SIMS? Here is the detailed explainer to get the answers.

About e-SIMs

It is a technology which is embedded on the motherboard of a handset- specifically smartphones majorly. These non-removable SIMs could come embedded in a smartphone. In the present time, some smartwatches and newly launched smartphones/tablets are already e-SIM enabled.

e-SIMs in India

For the Indian market, e-SIMs are relatively new for Android users only. Apple users, on the other hand already have this service available for its iPads in the country.

Talking about international markets like the United States and the United Kingdom, e-SIMs have been used for around 6 years now (approximately).

For the Indian market, Apple had tied up with Airtel and Reliance Jio for connecting their iPhones via eSIMs in 2019.

When did the e-SIM gained popularity?

The e-SIM became popular with the Apple Watch (Series 3) which was launched in 2017, was launched with an e-SIM feature to connect other Apple devices with the smartwatch.

Do you need an e-SIM?

Specifically, the Indian market is still an Android-dominated market. There are around 85 per cent of Android smartphone users in the country, and only 7-10 per cent are said to be using Apple devices.

How can one upgrade to an e-SIM?

It is a simple process, which has to be followed by the user. Simply speak to the telecom customer care and request for the e-SIM.

Will e-SIM work well in India?

We believe that e-SIM could be very helpful to the customers, and the adoption will gradually take time. A number of tech analysts believe that the new e-SIMs culture will soon pick up in India.

