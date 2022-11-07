Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Creative image of iPhone Flip

The internet is flooded with rumours that state that Apple has been working on a foldable device which is expected to be called as iPhone Flip, which will be the first-ever flip smartphone from the company.

Although a lot of speculations were made when iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were launched, there was nothing mentioned by the company’s spokesperson about the future of the iPhone’s design technology.

Talking about the fold smartphone market, Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 recently which created waves. Both foldable devices gained a lot of popularity because of their unique design and quality. There are still speculations when it comes to Apple’s foldable handset but the company has made no such statement for the same.

So, as the rumours floating around, we have compiled the best-expected features of the most awaited concept foldable iPhone Flip.

Launch:

There are a lot of speculations about the launch of the iPhone Flip. it has been stated in several rumours that the foldable handset might launch in either 2023 or 2024.

Ross Young, the display analyst who has a track record for being accurate about his tips, has suggested that Apple might come with a new foldable iPhone by 2023.

Also, a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that a foldable iPhone may not arrive until 2025. But another However analyst named Ben Wood countered the statement and said that we all might see a foldable device from Apple, which could even be the iPad, but before 2025 for sure.

Display:

Ming-Chi Kuo has stated in his leaks that the first foldable iPhone will come with a huge 8-inch display, which is certainly larger than the existing and recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung, which comes with a 7.6-inch display size.

The upcoming foldable iPhone’s 8-inch display will be as large as the 8.3-inch iPad mini. Another report has claimed that the tech giant has been working closely with LG on the development of a 7.5-inch OLED foldable display.

In another report- Kuo said that the company has been testing a 9-inch display variant as well for the foldable smartphone- which will dwarf-out the other existing foldable smartphones.

Kuo also said that Apple's thinking about using colour e-ink displays for the exterior display foldable.

Design:

As the report of Jon Prosser from Tomsguide, so far Apple has tested two kinds of iPhone Flip:

A fold-out hybrid tablet, which looks very much similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup

And another is the clamshell flip handset with a design just like the Galaxy Z Flip devices.

These sources have further claimed that the tech giant will be going ahead with the clamshell design. Although the expected leaks are at a very early stage and there are chances that things might change.

Durability:

In October 2020, we saw a patent which suggested that the upcoming iPhone Flip come with an upgraded version of the iPhone's ceramic shield. It would be specifically designed for a flexible display and will come with 4 layers:

A cover layer

A hard-coat layer

An inner surface

A transparent support layer might come with sapphire glass protection for building strength

and durable for the upcoming iPhone Flip.

Price:

Now, here is a question of the year, and is considered to be one of the toughest questions when we speak of the price. The upcoming foldable smartphone from Apple will stand under the premium to super premium design which will enable the user to enjoy a new design with great performance.

Hence, if we compare the pricing of the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is available in the market at a price point of around Rs 90,000 (starting range), the upcoming flagship flip phone from Apple might stand a little higher on the price point. The device might price like iPhone 14 Pro Max which is available in India at Rs 1,39,900.

Latest Technology News