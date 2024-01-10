Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone survives 16,000-footfall from Alaska Airlines flight

The iPhone, one of the renowned global smartphone brands is the world's best-selling phone, which continues to win hearts across the world. It is consistently in the top position in annual best-selling phone lists which has been attributed not just to its status symbol but, more importantly to the trust users place in Apple's reliability. The iPhone's reputation for being water and dustproof, coupled with its robust security features, solidifies its appeal.

iPhone falls from 16,000 feet

In an incident aboard Alaska Airlines flight ASA 1282 (Boeing 737 Max 9), en route from Alaska to Ontario, the news of a window shattered at an altitude of 16,000 feet, caused panic among passengers. Despite the situation, the skilled pilot safely landed the plane at Ontario International Airport. During the ordeal, a passenger's iPhone fell through the broken window, and as per the tweet, the device did not even get a single scratch on the device.

iPhone Remains Intact after being discovered in the bushes

Following the incident, NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) officials discovered the undamaged iPhone in the bushes along the roadside. Seanathan Bates, an X user shared a photo on the platform (earlier known as Twitter) and showcased the impeccable condition of the iPhone, including its unscathed screen protector and cover.

iPhone's unrevealed resilience

The specific iPhone model has endured the 16,000-foot fall which remained undisclosed. However, the photo shared by Bates has revealed a notch display, leaving room for speculation between the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11. The incident highlights the extraordinary durability of Apple's iconic device. But we can also say that falling under the bushes was a good option, which worked as a cushion, and saved the device from the impact and harm when it fell off the window.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more