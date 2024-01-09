WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom has started to roll out a new feature which will enable users to share music audio while they are on a video call. The feature has been rolled out for some Android beta testers, and it is expected to roll out soon for all the users (timeline not specific, by the time of writing).

According to the WABetaInfo report, "Specifically, when someone in the call shares their screen, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with other people in the call. It’s important to note that this feature also works in individual calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronised audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations."

As per the report, the new feature will not only promote a sense of togetherness in group interactions but also bring an added layer of intimacy to one-on-one conversations.

Furthermore, users who are on a WhatsApp call can also watch videos together, experimenting with shared audio during their video calls, enabling the participants to synchronise their video playback experiences, creating a virtual movie-watching or content-sharing session.

The feature will be rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will let users search for others through their usernames. Users will now be able to search for others by entering their username into the search bar, in a future update of the web client.

Inputs from IANS