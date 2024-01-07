Why is Google set to eliminate 'Important' Tab in Files App? Here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google

Google is reportedly planning to shut down the 'Important' tab in the Files by Google app by next month (February 2024) - this means if you have saved anything inside the files, then it will be permanently deleted.

The feature was introduced last year to the users and was exclusively available for devices in India which could hold critical documents, like government IDs like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, passports and more.

As per the 9to5Google report, the feature will be removed on February 15 (2024). The news was first noticed by the portal, which was a warning related to the Google Files tab in an APK teardown.

The notice further reads, "The Important tab on Files will no longer be available from 15 February 2024."

"Your saved documents in the Important tab will be permanently deleted from Files after this date".

As per the notice, users of the Important tab in Files by Google who use the "Share" option in the app should make copies of their documents before February 15, 2024.

After that date, all files saved in the tab “will be permanently deleted.”

The Important tab feature automatically looks for government documents users might have saved in the Google Files app. These might include IDs, passports, or other critical documents.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly preparing to allow Android users to utilise Rich Communication Services (RCS) across multiple SIM cards for Messages.

Currently, RCS chats are available for only the default or preferred call SIM at this time. However, the service may be available for dual SIMs on a smartphone.

RCS enhances messaging by providing end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos.

Inputs from IANS

