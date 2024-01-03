Over 70% of Indians acknowledge the significance of chips in smart devices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 70 per cent of Indians acknowledge the significance of chips in smart devices

It has been recently reported that more than seven in 10 (77 per cent) of the smart device users in India are considering chipset capabilities while buying a new smart device. They believe that it is highly important in influencing their device experience, a new report showcased on Wednesday.

Smart device users rate performance (76 per cent), gaming and graphics capabilities (66 per cent) and 5G connectivity (62 per cent) as the top three features dependent on chipset capabilities, as per the Counterpoint Research report.

Tarun Pathak, the Research Director at Counterpoint said, “For any electronics device, we believe that personalized experiences will be the real differentiator for consumers going forward. This means deeper integration of advanced technologies leveraging artificial intelligence for a seamless, reliable and personalized experience with a relentless focus on ultra-fast connectivity.”

These chipsets shape the consumer experiences and further help the OEMs to differentiate their offerings at a time when we are transitioning to next-generation 5G networks.

In terms of brands, the report further shows that 61 per cent of the respondents were aware of MediaTek’s chipsets across smart devices in India.

MediaTek was reported as the top smartphone chipset brand in the world in Q3 2023 with a 31 per cent market share.

The Taiwan-based company develops systems-on-chips (SoCs) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT devices, and is also involved in other key technology areas.

Inputs from IANS