iPhone 16 series leaked dummy unit images show few design changes, Action button, more: Details here

Apple is gearing up to launch its generation of iPhone later this year. The upcoming iPhone 16 series is likely to include Phone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The next generation of iPhone is expected to come with a few new additions such as a capture button to take photos and videos quickly and an Action button, from the current generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, for the upcoming non-pro models.

These design leaks have also been corroborated by a new set of leaked images of dummy units. An X (formerly Twitter) user who goes by the name Sonny Dickson has shared three images of all four iPhone 16 series models. These images show some of the changes that are coming to the iPhone 16 series including the resigned rare camera module.

Earlier, some leaks have suggested that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will come with a vertically aligned camera module. The same has been corroborated by the dummy images, which show a pill-shaped layout for both handsets. The company introduced the currently available diagonal rear camera arrangement with the iPhone 13. The dummy images also suggest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly larger than the standard models.

Furthermore, dummy images suggest that all four models of the iPhone 16 series will feature an Action button on the left side. The Action button was introduced with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. It replaces the mute switch and can be reprogrammed to launch other tasks and shortcuts.

In addition to this, as per dummy images, the iPhone 16 series will also feature a dedicated capture button to take images quickly. Earlier, some reports suggested that the button will be placed on the right side of the smartphone and the same has been corroborated by the dummy images.

