Apple rollouts iOS 17.5 beta 1 update to developers: Here's what's new

Apple has rolled out a new beta update of its current iPhone operating system. The new iOS 17.5 beta 1 update came a few months before the unveiling of Apple’s new iOS 18 update. The iOS 17.5 beta 1 update is currently available to developers and the update is expected to roll out to public beta testers in the next few weeks. Here’s everything coming with the new update.

Web installation

Web installation features are unique to the European Union region. The iOS 17.5 update will enable users to download an app directly from the developer’s website. Apple announced a new “Web Distribution” feature last month. Developers have to opt into Apple’s new App Store business terms if they want to use this feature. Under the new terms, developers will have to pay a Core Technology Fee of Euro 0.50 for each first annual installation of over one million in the previous 12 months.

In addition to this, developers are required to meet Apple’s notarisation guidelines if they choose to distribute their apps through this channel. Developers will also need to register their website domain in App Store Connect for users to download an app from their website. Apple will also provide several APIs to developers to integrate their apps with system functionality.

Design changes

Apple has also rolled out a few design changes throughout the operating system. These redesigns include a new “Reading Goal” icon in the top navigation bar of the Apple Books app and a new glyph for the “Passkeys Access for Web Browsers” menu under “Privacy & Security” in settings. The new update also brings a new podcast widget with new dynamic colour that changes based on the artwork of the podcast.

New unwanted tracking system

The new update also brings anti-stalking features for accessories like AirTags. According to code accessed by 9to5Mac, iOS 17.5 will come with this feature. This comes a year after Apple announced its partnership with Google to work on a new “industry specification to address unwanted tracking”.

As per the report, Find My app’s Strings reveal that the upcoming version of iOS 17 will identify tracking accessories even from the other brands and will help disable them.

It is not yet clear whether the company will roll out a few more changes with the upcoming update other than what is announced today. iOS 17.5 update is likely to be released to the public sometime in May. It is expected to be the last iOS 17 update before the company unveils iOS 18 at WWDC in June.

