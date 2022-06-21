iOS 16 Update: You will not get CAPTCHAs for some apps and websites now: Know more

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
Apple has said that while your Apple ID is being used as proof of your identity, your smartphone or your computer/laptop will not be sending out the data (like an email address or contact number) that are associated with it.   

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: June 21, 2022 13:11 IST
Image Source : APPLE

iOS 16 is set to launch later year and it has been stated that in the new iOS, users will not have to deal with CAPTCHAs- which keep asking you to solve a puzzle or distinguish various images for security purposes. 

Apple is set to add this new feature for the iPhones and Macs devices, which is named ‘Automatic Verification’. The Automatic Verification will enable the websites to know that you are not a robot, without doing the formality of doing the brain test(as per MacRumors’s recent report).

Apple collaborated and has worked with two major content delivery networks named- ‘Fastly’ and ‘Cloudflare’, in order to develop the updated system. The system has been designed to defend the Mac and iPhone against any spam and could take advantage of the system for security, and stop the use of multiple CAPTCHAs.

Apple has said that while your Apple ID is being used as proof of your identity, your smartphone or your computer/laptop will not be sending out the data (like an email address or contact number) that are associated with it. 

Captcha only means that your device is checking if you are a human or your device is being operated by some hacker or tech.

