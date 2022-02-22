Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Instagram’s New Quick Share Feature: How to Use?

Instagram has silently added a new feature to the photo-sharing platform. The new feature enables the user to directly share the reel, pictures, videos etc to those friends with whom they have been sharing content frequently.

The feature is easy to use and is a step-up way to share content faster in the DM. Here are tips to use the new quick share feature on Instagram:

First, open the Instagram and reach out to the image/video/reel which you would be willing to share with your friends

Tap and hold on the (arrow-shaped) second icon through which you use to send the content to their DM box

Quick Share Feature

When you will tap and hold the arrow button, you will witness four of your recent DM profiles of your friends (Profile display picture of your friends with whom you interact by sending DM on Instagram)

You can drag/slide your finger across the four profile icons which you will witness (with whom you share your content frequently. Send the message (DM) by dragging on the round profile icon and leaving the finger. This will quickly send the content to your friend directly in their message box.

Hence, Instagram has upgraded and added another engaging feature to make the app more engaging and communicable.