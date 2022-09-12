Monday, September 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Indian Telecos to spend 19.5 billion USD on 5G infrastructure by 2025: Report

Indian Telecos to spend 19.5 billion USD on 5G infrastructure by 2025: Report

While Reliance Jio rolls out standalone 5G services in select cities in the country by Diwali, which falls on October 24, Bharti Airtel is set to kick off the 5G rollout within a month.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: September 12, 2022 15:18 IST
5G
Image Source : PIXABAY 5G

The telecom carriers in India are reportedly expected to invest around $19.5 billion in the development of advanced infrastructure for 5G by 2025, according to a GSMA report.

The report showcased that the 5G could benefit the Indian economy by 455 billion USD between 2023 and 2040, or more than 0.6 per cent of the GDP forecast for 2040, reflecting the large number of 5G use cases that could be implemented in the main sectors of India's economy.

India Tv - 5G

Image Source : PIXABAY5G

The finding has shown that "5G benefits are expected to be realised in new applications in the manufacturing sector (representing 20 per cent of the total benefit) as well as the retail, ICT and agricultural sectors," the findings showed.

However, while the Indian government has assigned two carriers of 250 MHz each in the E-band to address the current need to support 5G rollouts, this may not be enough in the 5G era given the requirement for high-capacity backhaul to support use cases and increased data traffic.

"Clear policy guidelines on the allocation of backhaul spectrum are necessary," the report said.

5G will be a key enabler of enterprise digital transformation processes across manufacturing, energy and utilities, banking, transportation, healthcare, sports and retail in the country.

"The consumer and enterprise segments both present significant opportunities for 5G services in India. However, further reforms are required to support the development of advanced telecom infrastructure is a fundamental driver for a digital society," said the report titled 'India: on the road to a digital nation'.

Related Stories
Independence Day 2022: Reliance Jio plans to launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

Independence Day 2022: Reliance Jio plans to launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

Will people switch the service provider to get 5G? Read to know

Will people switch the service provider to get 5G? Read to know

Reliance Jio 5G phone to launch in India soon: Features, price and more

Reliance Jio 5G phone to launch in India soon: Features, price and more

Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

Vi, Jio set to hire more employees as 5G job postings will rise up by 65%- Report

Vi, Jio set to hire more employees as 5G job postings will rise up by 65%- Report

Telecom companies to announce 5G tariff plans in India: Everything you must know

Telecom companies to announce 5G tariff plans in India: Everything you must know

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks telcos to gear up for 5G launch

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks telcos to gear up for 5G launch

Pakistan Internet Outage: No Internet services in major parts of the country- Here is the reason

Pakistan Internet Outage: No Internet services in major parts of the country- Here is the reason

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

Vi to provide 40,000 job opportunities in Gujarat: Know more

Vi to provide 40,000 job opportunities in Gujarat: Know more

Vodafone Idea: 20 million VI user's call data exposed, but firm denies- Know more

Vodafone Idea: 20 million VI user's call data exposed, but firm denies- Know more

5G launch in India: Which cities will have the network first

5G launch in India: Which cities will have the network first

Airtel brings new Cloud portfolio for multiple business segments: Know more

Airtel brings new Cloud portfolio for multiple business segments: Know more

There still exists a substantial digital divide in India, with a lack of literacy and skills remaining the greatest barrier preventing large swathes of the population from participating in the digital economy and the social and economic benefits it can bring to their lives.

"Given the importance of 5G to India's digital future, it has become critical for the government and the mobile industry to collectively evolve and ensure the sustainable growth of the mobile industry," the GSMA report mentioned.

While Reliance Jio rolls out standalone 5G services in select cities in the country by Diwali, which falls on October 24, Bharti Airtel is set to kick off the 5G rollout within a month.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also said that 5G services are expected to be rolled out from October.

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News