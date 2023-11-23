Indian Government working on bringing new regulations to tackle Deepfakes in India | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Government working on bringing new regulations to tackle Deepfakes in India

With the rising cases related to DeepFake, which was recently flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent celebrities, it has been reported that the government and social media companies are working towards bringing detailed guidelines for detecting, preventing and spreading of such misleading and fake video content within the next ten days (end of November 2023).

Addressing a press conference after the meeting with social media platforms on Thursday,

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT Minister of India addressed the issue in a press conference post meeting the social media platforms. He stated that deepfakes video-making organisations have grown as a new threat to democracy and the Indian government is considering bringing in new regulations to safeguard people’s identities.

What is Deepfakes?

It is the new photoshopping tool for today's time, which uses artificial intelligence called 'deep learning'. It creates fake images based on the events and transforms the existing source content by swapping the face of the person.

How does it work?

The Deepfake changes and modulates the faces and voices of the characters with different kinds of videos- mostly obscene or controversial.

What is the main purpose of Deepfake?

Mostly deepfake technology is used for controversial content creation, and getting it noticed on social media. Majorly people use technology for creating content which is more inclined towards pornography. Also, people can use it to make any political statement too, by using deepfake technology.

