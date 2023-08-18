Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 now available in India, pre-orders surge

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG India welcomes ‘Make in India’ as Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 set on pre-order

The much-anticipated "Make in India" editions of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 have hit the Indian market, enjoying robust demand in the country. In the initial 28 hours alone, over 100,000 consumers pre-booked these foldable devices, according to the company.

Starting recent Friday, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are available for purchase across various retail outlets as well as through Samsung's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The pricing for these models is as follows:

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) priced at Rs 99,999

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+512GB) priced at Rs 109,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB) available for Rs 154,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+512GB) available for Rs 164,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+1TB) model priced at Rs 184,999

Samsung observed a remarkable surge in pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, receiving 1.7 times more pre-orders compared to the fourth-generation foldables. Pre-bookings commenced in India on July 27.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, remarked that these new devices underline the company's dedication to fulfilling customer needs through innovative technology. The success of these models reflects Indian consumers' keenness for pioneering innovations.

ALSO READ: How to block spam emails in your Gmail?

Samsung aims to secure over 50% of the market share in India's super-premium segment (devices priced at $1,000 and above) with the introduction of these new foldables.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 sport an enhanced integrated hinge module featuring a dual rail structure for better external impact dispersion. These foldable devices are also equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft-grade Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

ALSO READ: Microsoft announces closure of Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

The Indian release of these "Make in India" foldable smartphones not only reflects Samsung's commitment to innovation but also highlights the country's growing appetite for cutting-edge technological advancements.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News