India in the list of top 10 countries to tweet about gaming: Report

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE:PIXABAY Gaming

Highlights there were more than 2.4 billion tweets globally about gaming, up 14 per cent year over year

Indians connect over a new game -- Genshin Impact, which was released in late 2020

Indian gaming enthusiasts talk about games, follow ongoing leagues, tournaments and esports events

India ranked at 10th spot among countries that tweeted the most about gaming in 2021, a report said on Tuesday.

According to micro-blogging site Twitter, there were more than 2.4 billion tweets globally about gaming, up 14 per cent year over year, and a more than 10x increase from 2017.

"In India, gamers tweet about their favourite games -- keeping up with live streams and scores, as well as, geeking out over the newest editions and releases," the company said in a statement.

"The past year, we saw Indians connect over a new game -- Genshin Impact, which was released in late 2020, but has become a Twitter-favourite in no time," it added.

Following Genshin Impact, the other most talked about games in India in 2021 were Minecraft, PUBG, Roblox, Fortnite, etc.

"Indian gaming enthusiasts not only talk about games but also follow ongoing leagues, tournaments and esports events," the company said.

"They are always charged up and Tweeting in support of their preferred teams, and G2 Esports shines as India's favourite esports team," it added.

Gamers on Twitter have also been connecting via live audio conversations on Twitter Spaces, the company said.

The first three spots were taken by Japan, the US and South Korea, respectively.