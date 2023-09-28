HP expands local manufacturing of laptops and desktops in India: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All you need to know about HP and Google's Chromebook collaboration

HP, a well-known brand for computers and printers, has teamed up with Google to make Chromebooks right here in India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. These Chromebook devices will be created at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where HP has been making laptops and desktops since August 2020. This production of HP Chromebooks will begin on October 2, mainly focusing on providing affordable PCs for the education sector in India.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems at HP India, expressed that making Chromebook laptops in India will make it easier for Indian students to get their hands on budget-friendly PCs. This move also aligns with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative.

According to the company, Chromebooks are widely used in education, benefiting over 50 million students and teachers worldwide. They run on ChromeOS, offering features for easy accessibility and robust security, which is especially important in educational settings.

“The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education-South Asia, Google.

Since December 2021, HP has been producing a variety of laptops in India, including HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks. They've also expanded their lineup of locally made commercial desktops, offering different models to cater to various customer needs, including options with both Intel and AMD processors.

This collaboration between HP and Google not only boosts the 'Make in India' initiative but also ensures that students in India have easier access to affordable and reliable PCs, which is crucial for their education in today's digital age.

