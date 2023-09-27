Xiaomi unveils 13T series with Leica cameras and MediaTek chipsets: Specs, price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi launched 13T and 13T Pro with Leica cameras and powerful hardware

Xiaomi has introduced its latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 13T, in Berlin, showcasing the brand's partnership with Leica for an enhanced camera experience. The series includes the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro variants, both featuring MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Pricing and Variants

The Xiaomi 13T series is competitively priced, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant starting at EUR 650 (approximately Rs 57,200). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro begins at EUR 800 (around Rs 70,400) for the 12GB base variant, with options going up to 16GB of RAM.

Display and Performance

According to the company, both the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro boast a 6.67-inch OLED display, delivering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The 13T is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, while the 13T Pro employs the Dimensity 9200+ chipset, known for its performance on flagship devices like the Vivo X90 series. These phones come with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version pre-installed, with the promise of future OS updates and security patches.

Camera

The company mentioned that the Xiaomi 13T series places a strong emphasis on photography. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP portrait telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, all enhanced by various Leica filters for vibrant images. Both variants share this camera setup, along with a 20MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Audio

In terms of charging capabilities, the 13T is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W charging, while the 13T Pro boasts 120W charging for the same battery capacity. Additionally, the series offers an audio experience with dual speakers supporting Dolby Atmos Audio.

