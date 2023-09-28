Mark your calendars: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale starts October 8

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for 2023 is just around the corner, with the event set to kick off on October 8 and conclude on October 15. For avid Apple iPhone enthusiasts, this sale is a golden opportunity, as it's known for offering iPhones at their lowest prices. Last year, the Apple iPhone 13 was available at a significant discount, and this year, the sale is expected to feature both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 at very reasonable prices.

To sweeten the deal, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank for the Big Billion Days Sale 2023. This means that buyers using credit or debit cards from these banks will be eligible for an enticing 10% instant discount during the sale. Typically, this 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.

Additionally, Paytm users can also look forward to guaranteed savings on UPI and wallet transactions. The Big Billion Day Sale is renowned for offering deals that are hard to come by on any other day. These include substantial discounts ranging from 50% to 80% on electronics and related accessories. From mobiles and laptops to audio accessories, toys, lifestyle, fashion, beauty products, and more, there's something for everyone during this spectacular sale.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for savvy shoppers looking to score incredible deals on a wide range of products. Mark your calendars for October 8, and don't miss out on these fantastic offers!

