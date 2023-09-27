150+ new features unveiled in Microsoft's Windows 11 update with copilot: Check key features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft unveils Windows 11 update with AI-powered copilot

Microsoft has recently announced a game-changing update for Windows 11, featuring the revolutionary AI-powered assistant, Copilot. This update promises to supercharge tasks, streamline processes, offer tailored responses, and save valuable time for users.

Paint, the beloved classic app, is getting a modern facelift with the help of generative AI from Windows 11 Copilot. Microsoft is introducing features like AI-driven drawing and digital creation, a background remover, and more.

Furthermore, the Paint Cocreator preview is set to roll out to Windows Insiders users today, followed by a release to the general public in the coming days. This new tool allows users to generate unique images by providing a text prompt and selecting a style, then fine-tuning their creation with various Paint tools.

The Snipping Tool is also getting a boost with new AI features. Now, it can capture sounds during screen recordings. Users can initiate a screen recording by pressing Windows + Shift + R or the Print Screen button. Additionally, it can extract specific text from images and erase sensitive information for added security.

The Photos app is receiving a significant upgrade, with Background Blur and enhanced search capabilities. Background Blur empowers users to make subjects in their photos pop by automatically identifying and blurring the background. Users can adjust the blur intensity and make precise edits to achieve the desired effect.

The company is also revolutionising password security with the introduction of Passkeys. This feature creates a unique, virtually unguessable credential, allowing users to bypass traditional passwords in favor of using their face, fingerprint, or device PIN for authentication. Passkeys promise a faster, more secure, and convenient login experience across websites and applications.

File Explorer is also getting a modern makeover in the new Windows 11 update. The revamped address bar and search box are designed for easy access to essential information. Additionally, a Gallery feature is being introduced to help users effortlessly browse their photo collections. File Explorer will now support archival formats like RAR and 7-Zip.

