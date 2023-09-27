Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 150+ new features unveiled in Microsoft's Windows 11 update with copilot: Check key features

150+ new features unveiled in Microsoft's Windows 11 update with copilot: Check key features

With 150 new features, this Windows 11 update is hailed as one of the most ambitious yet. Copilot's intelligence will harness the power of the web, your work data, and your current PC activities to provide seamless and secure assistance, all while prioritising your privacy.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 13:18 IST
windows 11 key features, windows 11 latest update, windows 11 news, microsoft news, tech news
Image Source : FILE Microsoft unveils Windows 11 update with AI-powered copilot

Microsoft has recently announced a game-changing update for Windows 11, featuring the revolutionary AI-powered assistant, Copilot. This update promises to supercharge tasks, streamline processes, offer tailored responses, and save valuable time for users.

Paint, the beloved classic app, is getting a modern facelift with the help of generative AI from Windows 11 Copilot. Microsoft is introducing features like AI-driven drawing and digital creation, a background remover, and more.

Furthermore, the Paint Cocreator preview is set to roll out to Windows Insiders users today, followed by a release to the general public in the coming days. This new tool allows users to generate unique images by providing a text prompt and selecting a style, then fine-tuning their creation with various Paint tools.

ALSO READ | LinkedIn's 'Top Startups List': Zepto claims prime spot | More details here

The Snipping Tool is also getting a boost with new AI features. Now, it can capture sounds during screen recordings. Users can initiate a screen recording by pressing Windows + Shift + R or the Print Screen button. Additionally, it can extract specific text from images and erase sensitive information for added security.

The Photos app is receiving a significant upgrade, with Background Blur and enhanced search capabilities. Background Blur empowers users to make subjects in their photos pop by automatically identifying and blurring the background. Users can adjust the blur intensity and make precise edits to achieve the desired effect.

Related Stories
Apple's iPhone 15 debut may bid adieu to iPhone Mini and accessories: Know more

Apple's iPhone 15 debut may bid adieu to iPhone Mini and accessories: Know more

Here are 5 upcoming tech events you should not miss

Here are 5 upcoming tech events you should not miss

Microsoft adds layers and transparency features in Paint: Know more

Microsoft adds layers and transparency features in Paint: Know more

Microsoft Surface Event: When and where to watch? What to expect?

Microsoft Surface Event: When and where to watch? What to expect?

Microsoft brings new Surface laptops, Windows 11 update, and more: All details here

Microsoft brings new Surface laptops, Windows 11 update, and more: All details here

ALSO READ | Vi launches 'Recharge & Fly' offer for prepaid users via Vi App

The company is also revolutionising password security with the introduction of Passkeys. This feature creates a unique, virtually unguessable credential, allowing users to bypass traditional passwords in favor of using their face, fingerprint, or device PIN for authentication. Passkeys promise a faster, more secure, and convenient login experience across websites and applications.

File Explorer is also getting a modern makeover in the new Windows 11 update. The revamped address bar and search box are designed for easy access to essential information. Additionally, a Gallery feature is being introduced to help users effortlessly browse their photo collections. File Explorer will now support archival formats like RAR and 7-Zip.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News