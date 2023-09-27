LinkedIn's 'Top Startups List': Zepto claims prime spot | More details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zepto emerges as No.1 in LinkedIn's startup ranking

Zepto, a swift e-commerce grocery delivery app, has secured the coveted first place on LinkedIn's 'Top Startups List 2023' in India. Previously, Zepto held the fourth position in the annual ranking of emerging companies. In August, the company attained unicorn status, marking India's first unicorn of the year, following an impressive Series E funding round that generated $200 million.

BluSmart, an electric ride-sharing company, takes the second spot on the list, demonstrating consistent performance for three consecutive years. Meanwhile, Exponent Energy, a budding EV startup, has made a notable debut, securing the fifteenth position.

ALSO READ | Threads users can soon delete accounts separately, confirms Meta

The fintech sector remains a dominant force in the startup landscape, contributing four entries this year. Ditto Insurance clinches the third position, followed by Fi in seventh place, Jar in eleventh, and StockGro at fourteenth. LinkedIn's 'Top Startups List' is formulated based on extensive data derived from the actions of over 950 million members on the professional networking platform.

Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial at LinkedIn India, expressed, "This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionizing the industry and where one can acquire new skills."

Edtech firms also play a significant role in this year's lineup, with GrowthSchool securing the tenth position, followed by Teachnook at the thirteenth, and AccioJob at the seventeenth. This presence underscores the sustained demand for upskilling opportunities, particularly in light of rapid technological advancements such as AI.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi unveils 13T series with Leica cameras and MediaTek chipsets: Specs, price, and other details

Furthermore, Zepto has recently elevated Ankit Agarwal, the Special Vice President (SVP) for Product, to the position of Chief Product Officer. Agarwal joined Zepto in August 2022 and has worked with companies like Adobe, Flipkart, and Delhivery.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News