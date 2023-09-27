Threads users can soon delete accounts separately, confirms Meta

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads to offer independent account deletion feature

Meta, the parent company of social media giant Facebook, is set to introduce a feature that will enable Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles. Currently, if a user opts to delete their Threads account, it results in the deletion of their entire Instagram account. This limitation has been a cause of concern for many users.

According to IANS, speaking at the 'TechCrunch Disrupt' event, Meta's Chief Privacy Officer for Product, Michel Protti, explained that the technical complexity of allowing separate deletion of Threads accounts posed a significant challenge. He assured that they are diligently working towards launching this deletion feature by December, providing users with more control over their accounts.

Protti mentioned that Meta has paid special attention to ensuring that users still have the ability to exercise their deletion rights. This can be achieved by deactivating the account to hide all content, setting it to private, or selectively deleting individual threads.

Additionally, Meta is actively working on integrating Threads with the "fediverse," a decentralised network of social platforms. This move aims to further expand the functionality and reach of Threads.

According to recent data from Insider Intelligence, Threads is projected to have 23.7 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023. In comparison, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are anticipated to have 177.9 million, 135.2 million, and 102.3 million US active monthly users, respectively, by the same time.

In another development, Threads has introduced a new feature that allows users to seamlessly switch between multiple accounts on its mobile app without the need to log out. This feature is designed to facilitate easier transitions between work-related and personal profiles, enhancing user convenience.

Users can access this feature by long-pressing the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the mobile app. From there, they can select the "Add profile" option to incorporate a new profile.

