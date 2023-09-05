How to translate emails on Gmail mobile app: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Here's how to translate emails on Gmail mobile app

Recently, Google has added a new feature to the Gmail mobile app that allows users to translate emails directly within the app. Previously, this feature was only available on the web version of Gmail, but it's now making its way to both Android and iOS devices.

Google, in a blog post, explained that users have been able to translate emails on the web version for years, and now they're excited to bring this feature to the mobile app. The goal is to make communication smoother, especially when users receive emails in a language they don't understand or when they want to read an email in its original language. Whether you receive emails in a foreign language or simply wish to read an email in its original language, this feature comes to the rescue.

ALSO READ | Apple's 'Made in India' iPhone 15 to hit stores worldwide together

Here's how it works:

Open the Gmail app and select the email you want to translate Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the email. Choose the "Translate" option. Select the language you want to translate the email into. The email will be translated and displayed in the chosen language

ALSO READ | Delhi to experience faster 5G and fewer call drops during G20 summit

If you dismiss the translation option, don't worry; it will reappear when the app detects that the email's content is in a different language from your set language. Additionally, you can turn off the Translate banner for a specific language by accepting the "Don't translate [language] again" prompt when you dismiss the banner.

In cases where the system fails to detect the language correctly, you can still manually translate the email using the option found in the three-dot menu.

Latest Technology News