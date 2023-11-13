Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to save frames from YouTube videos on Chrome and Edge browser

Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome together will be updating the platform to enable users to "save the frame" from YouTube videos. The new feature will enable the users to save screenshots from the playing video on the video streaming platform and in the original resolution as it was being played in the video. The photograph will be saved in the PNG format.

Post the introduction of the "copy video frame" option on YouTube, Google has further added an additional feature which enables users to save video frames directly on their device, Bleeping Computer reported.

The new feature will be added to the Microsoft Edge Canary build soon (no date and timeline specified by the company, by the time of writing).

As per the post on X, Leopeva64, a Chrome expert posted: "The new option to SAVE frames from YouTube videos already works in Edge Canary, Chromium developers added this new entry a few days ago."

YouTube’s save frame feature: Details

The save frame feature’s integration is the result of the recent Chromium updates. It enables the users to save video frames in the PNG format and will maintain the video's resolution.

Chromium developers plan

Chromium developers plan to bring another feature that lets the users "Search video frame with (a specified search provider)".

Furthermore, YouTube has been testing a new AI chatbot which will enable users to get the answers to questions about the video they are watching, recommendations related to the content and more- all without any playback interruption.

The conversational AI tool for YouTube will aim to give accurate answers to the questions asked by the users, about a video and it could further be recommendation-related content too.

On a support page of Google, it stated: “We’re testing two experiments that integrate generative AI into the YouTube viewing experience. Because these experiments are very small, you might not see them just yet.”

