How to keep Threads posts away from Instagram and Facebook? This update might help

Meta’s Threads, a microblogging platform was launched to compete with X (formerly known as Twitter) where the users reported a new feature which could keep their posts away from Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Several Threads users have stated that the platform enabled the user to choose from having their posts suggested on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has apparently started rolling out the new Threads features to all the users, as per the reports.

To keep Threads posts from showing up on other Meta platforms, the user will have to:

Tap on the two lines in the top right of the Threads app

Now tap on Privacy

Then tap on suggesting posts on other apps

Adam Mosseri statement on Instagram

Adam Mosseri who is the head of Instagram has announced some new features for the web version of the app, which further includes the copy-paste option and add multiple posts option too.

Users can easily copy and paste or they can drag and drop the media attachments to the posts. Also, they could further add multiple posts to a Thread before even publishing it on the platform.

Furthermore, Mosseri has mentioned that users will be able to see the quotes and reposts by just clicking on the likes or viewing the post.

As per Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, Threads has more than 100 million monthly active users.

Mosseri further said that Meta is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help the developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival.

He posted, "We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done.”

