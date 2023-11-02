Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX How to get a free Netflix subscription on your smartphone

Netflix has recently stopped the password-sharing services and in this situation, people are looking for ways to watch exclusive series and movies on the OTT platform, but you need to have a paid subscription for that now which is owned by one person only. Many customers think that the plans of the platform are expensive and might be an additional burden to someone’s pocket. But you can still enjoy the services of Netflix for free. All you have to do is to have a Jio plan worth Rs 699 and Rs 1,099. Here are the details you must not miss.

Reliance Jio brings free Netflix subscription

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom network provider has brought 2 recharge plans for its users which are bundled with Netflix. Jio has been providing telecom services to more than 44 crore users with its recharge plans.

The company has offered two new plans for the users which come with a free Netflix subscription. One plan is prepaid and the other is a postpaid plan. Both the recharge plan offers free calling, internet data, free SMS along with free Netflix subscription.

Here is the detailed information about the offering:

Prepaid plan worth Rs 1,099 with a free Netflix subscription

This recharge plan comes with a validity of 84 days and has 168GB of data, out of which you can use 2GB of data per day. You get free calling for 84 days along with a mobile subscription to Netflix.

Postpaid plan worth Rs 699 with a free Netflix subscription

This postpaid Reliance Jio plan comes with a free Netflix plan, along with Amazon Prime Video’s subscription. Not only this, but the plan comes with a free subscription to Jio TV and Jio Cinema as well. This plan has been designed for those who are majorly into entertainment.

