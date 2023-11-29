Want to delete your Google account? Here's how to do it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Considering deleting your Google Account? Here's a simple guide to help you through the process while keeping some key points in mind. Before you decide to delete your Google Account, understand that it means bidding farewell to all linked data—emails, files, calendars, and photos. Services like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Play will be inaccessible. Anything bought or subscribed to on YouTube or Google Play, like apps, movies, games, music, and TV shows, will be lost.

Back-Up Your Data

Prioritise reviewing the information in your account. Google allows you to download data you want to retain. If your Gmail is linked to critical services like online banking or social media, set up a new email for these connections. Also, update your account recovery information for future attempts at account recovery.

The Deletion Process

Visit the Data & Privacy section of your Google Account. Scroll down to "Your data & privacy options." Click on "More options" and then "Delete your Google Account." Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the deletion process.

Remember, deleting one Google Account won't affect any others you might have.

Other Options: Remove Specific Services or Apps

If wiping out the entire Google Account seems extreme, there are alternatives:

Delete Gmail from your account.

Remove specific Google services individually.

Revoke access to third-party apps linked to your Google Account.

Keep in mind the repercussions, and once you're certain, follow these steps to either streamline your online presence or switch to a new email provider.

Google to delete inactive accounts from December 1

If you have a Gmail account and haven't logged in for a while, it's important to note that Google has announced plans to start deleting inactive accounts from 1 December 2023. According to Google's policy, accounts that have been inactive for two years will be permanently removed.

ALSO READ | UPI fraud ALERT: You may face 4-hour delay for transactions above Rs 2,000 | Check details

ALSO READ | New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

Latest Technology News