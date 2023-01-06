How to buy Paytm gift cards for great deals from the platfrom: Step-by-step guard

Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM Paytm Gift Card

One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, provides users with an option to buy gift cards of 200+ brands through the Paytm app and offers cashback, cashback points, and other free deals. With the cashback or the cashback points earned on buying the gift cards, Paytm users can avail of top deals from hundreds of brands like Myntra, Pantaloons, Bata, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Allen Solly, Decathlon, Levi’s, United Colors of Benetton, Zomato, Van Heusen, Domino’s and more, or redeem it for Paytm Wallet Balance.

Paytm gift cards are available for instant use, have long validity, can be used online & in-store, and can also be redeemed during sales. The wide variety of gift cards from Paytm ranges from categories like fashion & accessories, grocery & essentials, food & ordering, and jewellery brands to furniture & electronics, OTT and recharge, and daily cabs & travel. Users can also redeem gift cards to pay for shopping bills.

The company offers users the flexibility of payments with Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, and debit and credit cards. Paytm enables millions of users across the country with secure and convenient digital payments.

Steps to buy and use Gift Cards:

Open the Paytm app and go to 'All Services' in the text box below UPI Money Transfer. Go to ‘Gift Cards’ and select the category from which you wish to buy. Choose the brand, and select the gift card value. Check the available offers to earn cash back, and cashback points. Tap on ‘Buy’. Receive Gift Card details and rewards instantly Visit the brand store or website or app. Redeem the Gift card online or in-store to pay shopping bills.

