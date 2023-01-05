Xiaomi launches three new Redmi Note 12 devices in India- Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : MI Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi, a global technology brand has launched the latest Redmi Note 12 series in the Indian market today. The new Redmi devices include- the Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 5G, for Indian consumers.

On the pricing front, the new Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs 24,999, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G at a starting price of Rs 29,999. All the devices will be available from the official website of the company, online channel partner Flipkart and collaborated offline stores as well.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 12 5G

"The Redmi Note 12 series carries this tradition forward, bringing features like the greatest ever resolution seen on a smartphone camera, top-notch display quality, cutting edge connectivity and insanely fast charging speeds, all at the trademark honest price that marks Xiaomi's product portfolio," said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, at the launch of the Super Note.

The 12 Pro+ 5G comes equipped with the 200-megapixel pro-grade HPX Sensor combined with Xiaomi's super optical image stabilisation (OIS) ensures that users get images of unmatched quality with staggering detail, according to the report.

The 12 Pro 5G comes with the Sony IMX 766 50-megapixel main sensor, along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for better low-light performance and rocksteady videos.

The 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4980mAh battery, while the 12 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh one.

With a 67W charger, the 12 Pro 5G will deliver a full day's charge in just 15 minutes, and the 12 Pro+ 5G with a 120W HyperCharge adapter promises to charge the phone to 100 per cent in a mere 19 minutes.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G come with sleek and futuristic designs.

While the 12 Pro+ 5G is a mere 8.9 mm thin, the 12 Pro 5G at 7.9 mm is one of the slimmest Redmi Notes ever, said the company.

These Super Notes come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and also offer IP 53 splash resistance.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits as well as Gorilla Glass protection.

The phone comes with a triple camera set-up, featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor, and also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, especially for the Indian market, enabling users to capture a wider field of view, the company added.

The phone comes powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Generation 1 chip, which delivers seamless multitasking and smooth overall performance.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News