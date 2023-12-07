How to broadcast community posts on X, to all followers on iOS | Guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to broadcast community posts on X, to all followers on iOS

X, Elon Musk-run ned micro-blogging platform has come up with a new feature which will enable you to share their community posts with its iOS followers.

An engineer at X announced the new feature via post which states that the new feature is available for the iOS users first and later it will be made available for the web and Android users.

On X, the engineer posted, "We just released a new feature in the latest iOS update. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’. Community posts will be broadcast to your followers and visible in your profile. Coming soon to the Web and Android.”

How to broadcast community posts?

The X users who are willing to broadcast a community post could do it by selecting the "Also send to followers" option while posting anything on the community.

The post will also be visible and available in the original profile of the one who posted it.

In October, X launched two new subscription plans for its users, which were:

USD 16 per month for Premium Plus plan which will enable people to pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies.

Another Basic plan will cost USD 3 for a small boost to the replies of the subscriber- for reaching out to a few more users.

The platform also launched a new Basic tier for USD 3 per month (when signing up via the web version of X) that will give access to the most essential Premium features on the platform.

