How can my AC cool faster and reduce my electricity bill?

May is already boiling and major parts of India are certainly excruciatingly hot. Indeed, the home in the major regions certainly needs either an air conditioner or a cooler in the household, to keep them cooler in this scorching heat.

The demand for cooling electronics has upscaled by multiple folds this season because of the heat waves striking all over. But with the higher usage of air conditioners, the electricity bills are uprising month after month, and this certainly is a concerning factor for most people.

Most air conditioners come with much-advanced features for better temperature setting and humidity control, which results in electricity bills rising. Hence, one must be aware of several things before getting a new AC.

Tip 1: Close the Room

You have to keep your room closed in order to let your AC work efficiently and fast. Hence, keep the doors and windows closed when you turn on the AC. Kindly note that if you open any door, there are chances that your air conditioner might consume extra time for cooling, which is directly proportional to the electricity consumption.

Tip 2: Regularly clean the filter

In order to let the ac cool faster, you need to clean the filters at regular intervals. So, if in case you feel that your air conditioner is not cooling, then you need to clean the filters immediately or else your AC will consume excessive electricity. If you are unaware of the cleaning process for your filter, then the companies have teams who can service it for you. This is a must to mention that a number of companies offer free servicing of the air conditioner in the first year, but later the service cost a certain amount.

Tip 3: Using a Fan at times

Some people do believe that AC and ceiling fan when used together enables to cool down the room quite fast. But it certainly depends, as if your home is closed for long hours, it is certain that the room would be boiling. so in that case, turning on the fan will be like throwing the hot air all around the room, which will counterstrike the AC’s cold air. Hence, I would suggest using AC for a while and when you feel that the room is turning cooler, then you may switch on the fan but at a slower speed. This will help in circulating the cold air all throughout the room.

Tip 4: Use dim light or no light

In order to witness your AC cooling faster, you are suggested to either turn off the lights, or any exhaust fan (bathroom or kitchen), if there is any. Dimming or switching off will reduce the heat level of the room and enable the air conditioner to work better.