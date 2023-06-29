Hidden AirTag helps recover $62K worth of stolen bronze memorial vases

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Airtags

In a remarkable turn of events, an AirTag proved instrumental in apprehending a group of robbers responsible for stealing over $62,000 worth of bronze memorial vases. The incident, which took place in Clute, Texas, unfolded when a family, tired of their loved one's gravesite being targeted by thieves, decided to take matters into their own hands.

Tony Velazquez, concerned about the frequent thefts at his uncle's gravesite in Restwood Memorial Park, came up with a clever plan. He discreetly placed an AirTag, a tracking device developed by Apple, inside one of the bronze memorial vases. Priced at $600 each, these vases were a popular target for thieves seeking quick profits.

Velazquez's foresight paid off when the thieves struck again, taking the vase with the hidden AirTag. Armed with the AirTag's location data, he promptly handed the crucial information over to the authorities.

With the assistance of AirTag's tracking data, law enforcement was able to trace the stolen vase and many others to a house located approximately 45 minutes away. The local authorities wasted no time in apprehending the suspects, who were ultimately accused of pilfering an astonishing 102 vases over the course of two months.

Clute Police Chief James Fitch shed light on the thieves' motive, revealing that their intention was to sell the stolen vases for a quick profit at a nearby scrap yard. However, their plan hit a snag when the scrap yard rejected the vases in their entirety.

The successful recovery of the stolen vases, made possible by the strategic use of the AirTag, brought immense relief to the affected families and sent a powerful message to would-be criminals in the area. The incident also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies in aiding law enforcement efforts and deterring theft.

As news of this incident spreads, it serves as a reminder to the public about the importance of innovative measures when safeguarding personal belongings and cherished possessions. The AirTag, designed for tracking lost or stolen items, has now demonstrated its value in an unexpected but highly effective manner, providing hope for enhanced security measures in the future.

Inputs from IANS

