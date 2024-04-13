Here's what PM Modi said on regulatory body for online gaming in India

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB ROM VIDEO PM Modi interaction with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met some of the top gaming content creators in India. During the interaction, they discussed various topics including the rise of games based on Indian mythology, the perception of gaming as a viable career option in India, and the participation of women in the industry. In the midst of the discussion, the PM invited gamers to share their thoughts with him or ask their questions.

To this, one of the gamers asked PM Modi if there could be a regulatory body (for gaming). Answering his question, PM Modi said that the government does not support regulation but if needed it will impose restrictions under the law or would mould it according to the country’s needs.

PM Modi also said strengthening the online gaming sector by bringing it under an organised and legal structure, and uplifting its reputation is more important than regulation. He said that after upliftment it becomes hard for anyone to bring that down.

He also mentioned that he endeavours to uplift the nation to that level by 2027 where the middle class does not require unnecessary government intervention.

Here is the text of PM Modi’s answer.

"To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation. Once that is achieved, it will be hard for anyone to bring it down. My endeavour is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, the middle class does not require unnecessary government intervention. Otherwise, we will remain trapped in the cycle of paperwork, documents and legal systems. It is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times..."

The 7 gamers who met PM Modi were Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht.

