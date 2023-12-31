Here is how you can buy an iPhone 15 below Rs 70,000 | Limited period offer you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE STORE Here is how you can buy an iPhone 15 under Rs 70,000

Launched in September 2023 at Rs 79,990, the premium iPhone 15 has come down to the selling price, and now the handset is available for less than Rs 70,000 during the Apple Days promotion on Vijay Sales. The listed price is Rs 70,990 - the device is now available at a flat discount of Rs 4,000, and the new effective cost has been reduced to Rs 66,990.

Discount on iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus was priced at Rs 89,990 initially, and after a discount, it is available at Rs 79,990. Furthermore, customers can also avail of an additional discount of Rs 3,000 from the HDFC card which will bring down the price to Rs 76,990.

Apple iPhone 15- Specifications

Dynamic Island Technology: The iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch which was found in the older models of the company. This feature provides a more intuitive interaction experience.

Enhanced and bright display: With a 6.1-inch display, Apple has reportedly doubled the brightness of the screen with an impressive 2000 nits, and it further offers a significant upgrade from the previous generation.

Advanced camera system: The handset boasts a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 per cent Focus Pixels. It further comes with a 24-megapixel shooter with a super-high-resolution default setting for detailed images- and we have experienced the best images while reviewing the device.

Versatile zoom options: Users can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens for capturing photos with 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels, for enhanced photographic experience.

Innovative photography features: The handset comes with a new Smart HDR system and further features an automated Portrait photo capture which does not need any manual mode switching.

Limited-time offer: The new recent discount is for a limited time and it offers an excellent opportunity for those who are willing to grab the iPhone 15.

ALSO READ: Yearender 2023: Global layoffs impacting the gaming industry

Latest Technology News