Here are the best smartphones to buy under Rs 12,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mobile phones under Rs 12000 in India

Diwali, one of India's most significant festivals, is around the corner and this is the gifting season for most Indian households. To celebrate the gifting vibe, we bring to you a set of smartphones under Rs 12,000 which could be an ideal gift for the festival. Sharing a set of devices, offering unprecedented discounts on smartphones and unveiling several new budget smartphone models. Let's explore some of the top smartphones with great 5G capabilities at great price points.

Realme Narzo N53

The first stand-out choice is the Realme Narzo N53 which is available at an offer price of Rs 7,999, offering the fastest charging under the Rs 12,000 budget. It features a 6.74-inch gaming display with a fluid 90 Hz refresh rate and a 50MP AI camera system that empowers users to capture breathtaking photos. The device is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. The Narzo N53 is available in two colour variants- Feather Black and Feather Gold.

The Realme Narzo N53 is offered in two storage options-

4GB + 64GB, originally priced at Rs 8,999, now available for Rs 7,999

6GB + 128GB storage, originally priced at Rs 10,999, currently priced at Rs 9,499.

You can purchase the handset on realme.com and Amazon.in.

Motorola Moto G14

The Moto G14, available in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, is another great smartphone priced under Rs 10,000. With a 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging, the device delivers long-lasting performance. The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T616 processor and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It boasts a 50MP rear camera with Quad Pixel technology, perfect for capturing memorable moments. The Moto G14 is available in four colour variants-

Steel Grey

Pale Lilac

Sky Blue

Butter Cream

It could be bought for Rs 8,499- down from the original price of Rs 12,999. You can purchase it from Motorola.in and Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G offers a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, a 50MP AI camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features a 6.72-inch dynamic ultra-smooth display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. It is available in two colour options-

Nebula Purple

Stellar Green

The Narzo 60x 5G comes in two storage options:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage, originally priced at Rs 12,999, and now available for Rs 11,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage which was originally priced at Rs 14,499, is now priced at Rs 11,749

Both options are available on realme.com and Amazon.in, with an instant discount of Rs 2,000.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G come with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fasy charging, and it comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone has an IP53 rating for water resistance and is equipped with a 50MP + 2MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the handset is available in three storage variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage, originally priced at Rs 15,999, now available for Rs 11,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage, originally priced at Rs 17,999, now priced at Rs 13,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage, originally priced at Rs 19,999, now priced at Rs 14,999

It comes in three design and colour options

Jade Black

Moonstone Silver

Pastel Blue.

The Redmi 12 5G is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and mi.com.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass 5 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which further supports a 25W fast-charging compatible. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, the device comes with a dual camera system, which consists of a 50 MP primary camera and a 13 MP front camera. The Galaxy M14 5G is available in three colour variants:

Berry Blue

Smoky Teal

Icy Silver

It is available in two storage variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 11,990 (originally priced at Rs 17,990)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 12,990 (originally priced at Rs 18,990)

The handset is available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and Amazon India.

ALSO READ Threat alert: This malware Android app steals data, records calls, and accesses camera

Latest Technology News