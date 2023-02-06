Hacking groups hire top IT engineers on dark web with salary of up to Rs. 16 lakh per month

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Hacker

Cybercrime has become a sought-after career option for many individuals, as the field attracts those who want to make quick money using their skills and knowledge of technology. Cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, has recently reported that it spotted job ads and resumes on the dark web, revealing the recruitment efforts of cybercriminals to attract new talents. In its blog, Kaspersky detailed that cybercrime requires manpower, similar to any other business, and the recruitment process takes place on the dark web.

Most jobs were advertised in March 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is as per an analysis of job postings and resumes made on 155 dark web forums between January 2020 and June 2022. The most frequent job ads were seeking developers, with the highest advertised monthly salary being $20,000. Developers topped the list of best-paid IT jobs on the dark web. Other IT professionals had a median salary between $1,300 and $4,000, with the highest median salary of $4,000 offered to reverse engineers.



The hiring process on the dark web is similar to that of legitimate businesses, as employers offer lucrative benefits, such as remote work, full-time employment, and flextime. Employees are also provided with paid time off and sick leaves and work in a friendly team environment.

However, it is important to note that the dark web job market offers various job opportunities ranging from semi-legal to illegal and from dubious to dirty. Individuals who engage in illegal activities on the dark web can face prosecution and jail time if caught.



FAQ

Q.What is the dark web job market?

A.The dark web job market refers to the illegal and shady job market where individuals can engage in cybercrime activities such as hacking, stealing confidential data, and developing

malware.

Q.Who are the major employers in the dark web job market?

A.The major employers in the dark web job market are hacker teams and APT groups that seek highly skilled individuals capable of developing and spreading malware code and building and maintaining IT infrastructure.

