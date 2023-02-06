Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Hacking groups hire top IT engineers on dark web with salary of up to Rs. 16 lakh per month

Hacking groups hire top IT engineers on dark web with salary of up to Rs. 16 lakh per month

A new report by cybersecurity company Kaspersky sheds light on the growing trend of cybercrime as a career option. The report provides insights into the recruitment process, compensation levels, and the most in-demand IT jobs on the dark web.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 9:56 IST
Hacker
Image Source : PIXABAY Hacker

Cybercrime has become a sought-after career option for many individuals, as the field attracts those who want to make quick money using their skills and knowledge of technology. Cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, has recently reported that it spotted job ads and resumes on the dark web, revealing the recruitment efforts of cybercriminals to attract new talents. In its blog, Kaspersky detailed that cybercrime requires manpower, similar to any other business, and the recruitment process takes place on the dark web.

Most jobs were advertised in March 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is as per an analysis of job postings and resumes made on 155 dark web forums between January 2020 and June 2022. The most frequent job ads were seeking developers, with the highest advertised monthly salary being $20,000. Developers topped the list of best-paid IT jobs on the dark web. Other IT professionals had a median salary between $1,300 and $4,000, with the highest median salary of $4,000 offered to reverse engineers.

 
The hiring process on the dark web is similar to that of legitimate businesses, as employers offer lucrative benefits, such as remote work, full-time employment, and flextime. Employees are also provided with paid time off and sick leaves and work in a friendly team environment.

However, it is important to note that the dark web job market offers various job opportunities ranging from semi-legal to illegal and from dubious to dirty. Individuals who engage in illegal activities on the dark web can face prosecution and jail time if caught.
 
FAQ
Q.What is the dark web job market?
A.The dark web job market refers to the illegal and shady job market where individuals can engage in cybercrime activities such as hacking, stealing confidential data, and developing
malware.

Related Stories
More evidence by Symantec links North Korea to WannaCry attack

More evidence by Symantec links North Korea to WannaCry attack

Fileless cyber attacks on the rise in 2018: McAfee

Fileless cyber attacks on the rise in 2018: McAfee

Twitter Hack: What is cryptocurrency? Why are hackers asking for Bitcoins (BTC)?

Twitter Hack: What is cryptocurrency? Why are hackers asking for Bitcoins (BTC)?

Intel, Cisco, VMware victim of big SolarWinds hack: Report

Intel, Cisco, VMware victim of big SolarWinds hack: Report

Reliance Jio writes a letter to its 426 million customers warning them about e-KYC scams

Reliance Jio writes a letter to its 426 million customers warning them about e-KYC scams

WhatsApp Scam! Do not call THESE numbers or you'll have to pay hefty price

WhatsApp Scam! Do not call THESE numbers or you'll have to pay hefty price

Ola has shut down Ola Cafe, Ola Foods, food panda and Ola Dash, and here is the reason

Ola has shut down Ola Cafe, Ola Foods, food panda and Ola Dash, and here is the reason

Tesla fires 229 employees from Autopilot team, shuts office

Tesla fires 229 employees from Autopilot team, shuts office

Beware! Avoid friend requests, video calls from from unknown persons, warns Maha cyber department

Beware! Avoid friend requests, video calls from from unknown persons, warns Maha cyber department

Snapchat is to lay off 6,000 employees and here is the reason

Snapchat is to lay off 6,000 employees and here is the reason

Snap set to lay off 20% employees and here is the reason

Snap set to lay off 20% employees and here is the reason

Philips to cut 4,000 jobs in the coming days, and here is the reason

Philips to cut 4,000 jobs in the coming days, and here is the reason

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms laying off thousands of employees today: Reports

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms laying off thousands of employees today: Reports

Tech layoff season has a new entrant after Twitter, Google: HP to fire nearly 6,000 employees

Tech layoff season has a new entrant after Twitter, Google: HP to fire nearly 6,000 employees

Twitter Update: 1200 software engineers leave micro-blogging platform, Musk needs help for coding

Twitter Update: 1200 software engineers leave micro-blogging platform, Musk needs help for coding

Cybercrimes: India registers over 16 lakh cases of online fraud in past three years

Cybercrimes: India registers over 16 lakh cases of online fraud in past three years

Q.Who are the major employers in the dark web job market?
A.The major employers in the dark web job market are hacker teams and APT groups that seek highly skilled individuals capable of developing and spreading malware code and building and maintaining IT infrastructure.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News