Great Indian Festival 2022: Amazon announces Prime Fridays only for Prime users

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL 2022 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon India announced the launch of the ‘Prime Fridays’ sale for today which is Prime members exclusive. The sale will run throughout the Great Indian Festival 2022. The Prime member's exclusive sale will give offers, savings, shopping benefits across categories, entertainment on Prime Video and Prime Music, and much more throughout the month-long festive celebrations.

Prime Fridays sale will bring together the best of Prime on a single day when Prime members can look forward to a host of offers and savings across categories, including:

Smartphones

Consumer Electronics

TVs

Electronic Appliances

Amazon Devices

Fashion & Beauty

Home & Kitchen

Furniture

Everyday Essentials, and more

The sale will offer additional value in the form of extended warranty and screen replacement, No cost EMI options, Apay rewards, new releases and trailers on Prime Video, Diwali special playlists on Prime Music, Prime exclusive cashbacks and free delivery from top restaurants on Amazon Food, and more.

Here is a sneak peek of offers for Prime members:

Shopping

Exclusive shopping and saving every Friday - Starting 12 midnight on October 7 and thereafter all Fridays of the month

Best Deals across consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more

Consumer Electronics Additional 3 months NCEMI on select Intel Laptops HP Keyboard & Mice Combo on Select HP Printers Up to 5% Additional off with Coupons on Select Crucial SSDs Additional 3 months NCEMI on select Windows 11 Laptops



Home Entertainment & Home Appliances

Up to Rs 500 off on Kodak, Hisense and Sansui Televisions for Prime customers only

Up to Rs 1000 off only for Prime Customers on Sony Televisions

Amazon Fashion & Beauty

Additional Rs. 1000 off on select Titan smartwatches

Additional Rs. 250 off on watches & smartwatches from French Connection

Kitchen and Automotive

Additional 5% off on Philips, Havells, Usha, Pigeon, and other products

Additional 5% off on Cello, Signoraware & Exclusivelane on kitchen and dining products

Extra 5% off on Royal Enfield Riding Gear and accessories

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

Up to 60% Off + Extra 5% Off on Pampers

Additional 5% off on select Huggies, Gillette, Philips grooming, Vega grooming, JSB massagers & Beurer Healthcare devices

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys

Additional 5% off on Smartivity STEM toys, Baybee toys & Skillmatics toys & games

Additional 5% off on best-selling fiction and mythological books from Harper Collins

Get the week’s best deals on Echo and Fire TV devices during Prime Fridays

Extra 500 off on Fire TV Stick Multipack

Echo Smart home Prime Value Pack: Flat 76% off for Prime customers + free audible membership + paid Alexa skill

Up to 76% off on Echo Smart home combos for Prime customers

Exclusive for Prime Young Adult: Up to 73% off on Echo Twin Packs: Keep one, gift one

Savings

Save big on your Prime Friday purchase

Prime members can look forward to a 10% Instant Discount from Top Bank partners during Prime Fridays

Make Fridays more rewarding with Amazon Pay - On Prime Fridays, Prime members can avail a host of exclusive offers and rewards! Those who sign up for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get welcome rewards worth Rs.2,500 along with an unlimited 5% back on all their shopping using the card. If you are a Prime member then you can kick your vacation plans into gear with a minimum 10% Instant Discount on flight tickets and an extra up to 10% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Prime members can save big on daily commutes with an exclusive upgrade to UberPremier at the price of an UberGo for 3 rides per month using Amazon Pay balance. Those looking to make some gold investments can avail of a special offer of 5% up to Rs.1,000 cashback on the purchase of Digital Gold from 10th - 24th, October 2022, while those in the gifting mood can get flat Rs.200 back on the purchase of Rs.2000 worth of Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

Entertainment and More

Prime members can celebrate their Fridays with blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Popular eBooks freshly added in Prime Reading, Prime members read for free

Prime Music Diwali special playlists

Up to 60% off from top restaurants - Amazon offers Prime exclusive cashbacks and FREE delivery for Prime on 6000+ restaurants on Amazon Food.

Latest Technology News