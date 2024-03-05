Google temporarily reinstates delisted apps amid talks with Centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily restore all delisted apps from developers with pending appeals in the Supreme Court. This decision comes as the government meets with Google and digital startups to address the issue.

According to IANS, a spokesperson for Google stated that while they uphold their right to enforce their business model, they will reinstate the apps during the appeals process. However, they will still charge applicable service fees and extend payment timelines for these companies.

Google expressed willingness to work together to find solutions that satisfy all parties involved. They emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort in resolving the matter.

Government's role

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Google has agreed to restore all apps belonging to the 10 companies affected by the delisting. He also mentioned the government's support in facilitating a resolution.

Startup founders seek support

Indian startup founders, in their ongoing dispute with Google over Play Store policies, met with government officials to discuss the issue. The government assured them of support in their efforts against Google's actions.

Recent developments

Last week, Google removed several apps from major Indian digital companies, including Matrimony.com, Naukri.com, and Shaadi.com, from the Play Store. This move sparked further discussions and actions from both the affected companies and the Indian government.

