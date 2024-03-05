Google Maps testing new feature for building entrances: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google Maps is trying out a cool new feature that helps you find entrances to buildings. When you select a building and zoom in on the map, you'll see an icon showing where to enter. Right now, it's only available in certain places and buildings.

How it works

According to Android Police, who spotted the feature, you'll notice the entrances when you select a building and zoom in a bit. The selected buildings turn red, making them stand out. Entrances are marked with a circular icon with an arrow or a white circle with an entry symbol. However, some entrances might not be exactly in the right spot, especially for smaller buildings.

The feature has been tested in various places like cafes, offices, supermarkets, and more in cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, Berlin, and New York City. It seems to work for some places but not for others.

While it might not be super useful for small buildings, it's great for big places like malls or hospitals. This feature makes it easier to know where to enter, especially in crowded areas.

Development and availability

This feature is still in the early stages, so it might take some time before everyone can use it. Google is always working on improving Maps and adding new features, so stay tuned for updates!

Recent updates to Google Maps

In addition to this feature, Google has been adding other cool stuff to Maps, like 'Glanceable Directions', which shows directions even when your phone is locked, and AI-powered search to help you discover new places. Google Maps just keeps getting better and better!

