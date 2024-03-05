ChatGPT introduces read aloud feature: Listen to responses anywhere

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI ChatGPT's Read Aloud Feature

Now you can listen to ChatGPT's responses with the new read-aloud feature! It's perfect for when you're on the move and want to hear the answers to your questions. And guess what? You can choose from five different voices and in 37 languages, making it super versatile.

Announcement and history

OpenAI announced X, letting everyone know about this exciting new feature. They've been working hard to improve ChatGPT's voice capabilities since September 2023, and now it's better than ever.

How it works

Using the read-aloud feature is easy:

Open ChatGPT on your browser, Android, or iOS device. Type in your question or message. Wait for ChatGPT to respond. Tap and hold on to the response, then select "Read Aloud".

Enjoy flexible playback

Once you've selected "Read Aloud", a player will pop up. From there, you can play, pause, fast forward, or rewind ChatGPT's verbal response however you like.

Available for everyone

The best part? This feature isn't just for premium users – even GPT 3.5 users can enjoy it at no extra cost. So go ahead, try it out and make your conversations with ChatGPT even more interactive!

With ChatGPT's read-aloud feature, getting answers is easier and more convenient than ever before. So next time you're chatting with ChatGPT, give it a try and see how much more enjoyable your conversations can be!

