Nothing Phone 2a arrives in India today - Price, specs, and how to watch LIVE

After months of speculation, Nothing is finally launching its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, today in India and other global markets. It's expected to compete with brands like Realme and Xiaomi in the mid-range segment.

Expected price and design

While the official price hasn't been disclosed yet, CEO Carl Pei hinted in a recent video that the Nothing Phone 2a will likely be priced around Rs. 25,000, making it the most affordable option from Nothing so far. As for design, Nothing has been revealed that the Phone 2a will sport the iconic glyph interface on the back, allowing users to personalise patterns for different callers. It will be available in classic black and white colours.

Specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset and support up to 12GB of RAM. Camera-wise, expect a dual setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera. The phone is likely to run on Nothing's own UI, based on Android 14, and house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Live-stream details

The launch event, named 'Fresh Eyes,' is scheduled for today at 5 pm. You can catch the live stream on Nothing's official YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone 2a promises to be an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of style, performance, and innovation. Stay tuned for the official unveiling and more details about this highly anticipated device.

