Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Instagram upgrades direct messaging: Now edit messages, pin chats, control read receipts, and more

Instagram upgrades direct messaging: Now edit messages, pin chats, control read receipts, and more

These changes are all about making your private conversations more fun and personalised. Now you can edit messages, pin important chats, control who sees your read receipts, and save favourite stickers.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 13:55 IST
instagram, instagram new features, indtagram latest news, instagram features, instagram dm, tech tip
Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLOG New updates coming to Instagram Direct Messaging

Instagram New Messaging Tools: Instagram just got even better with some awesome new features for its Direct Messaging (DM) section! These changes are all about making your private conversations more fun and personalised.

Edit messages 

You know when you send a message and then realise you made a typo or said something wrong? Well, now you can fix it! Just like in WhatsApp, Instagram lets you edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Simply press and hold the message, select edit from the menu that pops up, and make your changes.

Pin your most important chats

Ever wished you could keep your most important chats right at the top of your inbox? Now you can! Instagram lets you pin up to three chats — whether they're with groups or individuals — for easy access. Just swipe left or press and hold a chat, then choose the pin option.

Take control of your read receipts

Privacy is important, right? With Instagram's new update, you can now control who sees when you've read their messages. You can turn off read receipts for all chats or just a few. It's easy to do: go to your Account Settings, then Messages and Story Replies, and toggle the read receipts on or off. You can also do this for individual chats by tapping on the person's name, selecting Privacy and Safety, and turning off read receipts.

Save your favourite stickers

Love using stickers in your chats? Now you can save your favorites and have them ready to use whenever you want! Just press and hold the sticker you like, and it'll be saved for easy access. Plus, Instagram has added three cool new sticker themes: Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Related Stories
Facebook news section to be discontinued in the US and Australia - Here's why

Facebook news section to be discontinued in the US and Australia - Here's why

Meta takes down 22 million pieces of harmful content on FB and Instagram in India during January

Meta takes down 22 million pieces of harmful content on FB and Instagram in India during January

Meta's Threads prepares to open API access to developers - What it means

Meta's Threads prepares to open API access to developers - What it means

ALSO READ | Nothing Phone 2a arrives in India today - Price, specs, and how to watch LIVE

ALSO READ | Telegram introduces these 9 new features to enhance group communication

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement