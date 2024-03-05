Instagram upgrades direct messaging: Now edit messages, pin chats, control read receipts, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLOG New updates coming to Instagram Direct Messaging

Instagram New Messaging Tools: Instagram just got even better with some awesome new features for its Direct Messaging (DM) section! These changes are all about making your private conversations more fun and personalised.

Edit messages

You know when you send a message and then realise you made a typo or said something wrong? Well, now you can fix it! Just like in WhatsApp, Instagram lets you edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Simply press and hold the message, select edit from the menu that pops up, and make your changes.

Pin your most important chats

Ever wished you could keep your most important chats right at the top of your inbox? Now you can! Instagram lets you pin up to three chats — whether they're with groups or individuals — for easy access. Just swipe left or press and hold a chat, then choose the pin option.

Take control of your read receipts

Privacy is important, right? With Instagram's new update, you can now control who sees when you've read their messages. You can turn off read receipts for all chats or just a few. It's easy to do: go to your Account Settings, then Messages and Story Replies, and toggle the read receipts on or off. You can also do this for individual chats by tapping on the person's name, selecting Privacy and Safety, and turning off read receipts.

Save your favourite stickers

Love using stickers in your chats? Now you can save your favorites and have them ready to use whenever you want! Just press and hold the sticker you like, and it'll be saved for easy access. Plus, Instagram has added three cool new sticker themes: Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

ALSO READ | Telegram introduces these 9 new features to enhance group communication