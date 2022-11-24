Google Messages begin to test full emoji reactions

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MESSAGES Google Messages

Google has reportedly started testing the full emoji reactions in its Messages platform, which will enable users to react with any emoji on the platform.

As per the reports of 9To5Google, the full emoji reactions have already been rolled out for some of its users.

For some time now, users were been able to react with only seven emojis by long-pressing on an RCS (Rich Communications Services) chat which are:

Thumbs up Thumb down Smiling face with heart-eyes Face with tears of joy Face with an open mouth Crying face Angry face

Moreover, recently used reactions will display in the top row, but it is still unclear whether it will eventually replace the seven defaults, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had started testing a newly designed gallery-focused 'photo picker' in its Messages platform.

With the redesigned photo picker users are able to see around 22 images by swiping left and it also provides a shortcut to quickly open the camera.

Inputs from IANS

