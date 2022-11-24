Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
  Google Messages begin to test full emoji reactions

Google has reportedly started to text the complete emoticon for the platform to give people more bandwidth to express themselves on the platform. Earlier, it was just the seven emojis to react to but with the rising demand, the platform has been working on adding more options for the users.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: November 24, 2022 13:33 IST
Google Messages
Google has reportedly started testing the full emoji reactions in its Messages platform, which will enable users to react with any emoji on the platform.

As per the reports of 9To5Google, the full emoji reactions have already been rolled out for some of its users.

For some time now, users were been able to react with only seven emojis by long-pressing on an RCS (Rich Communications Services) chat which are:

  1. Thumbs up
  2. Thumb down
  3. Smiling face with heart-eyes
  4. Face with tears of joy
  5. Face with an open mouth
  6. Crying face
  7. Angry face

Moreover, recently used reactions will display in the top row, but it is still unclear whether it will eventually replace the seven defaults, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had started testing a newly designed gallery-focused 'photo picker' in its Messages platform.

With the redesigned photo picker users are able to see around 22 images by swiping left and it also provides a shortcut to quickly open the camera.

Inputs from IANS

