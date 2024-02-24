Google is shutting down its GPay service: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pay

Google has announced that its Google Pay app will no longer be available starting June 4, 2024. Google Pay was replaced by Google Wallet in 2022 but the service remained operational in several countries. Now, the company has decided to simplify its payment methods with its latest move.

However, the users in India and Singapore are not affected by this move as the company will continue its Google Pay service in these countries considering their unique needs. The latest announcement from the company is aimed at the U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app.

“To simplify the app experience, the U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“And for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries,” Google adds.

As a part of the process, Google will also remove peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, managing your Google Pay balance, and "find offers and deals" from the service. Users in the U.S. who were using "find offers and deals" in the GPay app can now head to new deals destination on Search, as per the company’s recommendation.

In addition to this, affected users will also be able to transfer their GPay balance to bank accounts even after June 4, 2024, using the Google Pay website.

Google Wallet has now replaced GPay and it has millions of users in more than 180 countries, as per the company. Google Wallet can handle credit and debit card payments and can also store transport passes, state IDs, driver's licenses, virtual car keys, and more. Google Pay service will be available through Google Wallet in the U.S. after June 4, 2024.

