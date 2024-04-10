Google introduces 'Vids' app at its Cloud Next 2024 event: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Vids

Google held its Cloud Next 2024 event on April 9. During the event, Google announced a new Workspace app called Google Vids. The app is a generative AI-based video creation tool that sits alongside Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It has a purple document icon with a play button inside.

The app will help users in making team recaps, announcement videos, training reels, and more. It comes with an easy-to-use interface and also allows users to share and collaborate with others.

How to use Google Vids

To create a video using Google Vids, users can start by entering a prompt such as "Help me create a video". In the prompt, they can describe their idea, including the goal, audience, and desired length of the video. Additionally, users can attach a relevant document from Google Drive by typing "@" and selecting the file they want to associate.

After entering their prompt and attaching any necessary files, Google Vids will generate a storyboard for the user. Users can then edit the storyboard by reordering, deleting, and adding scenes as needed. Once the storyboard is complete, users can choose a video style.

Using AI-powered editing, Google Vids will assemble the first draft of the video from suggested scenes and stock media, including high-quality images, videos, and background music with sound effects. The stock media library contains millions of entries, ensuring that users have plenty of options to choose from. The video draft is then brought together in a timeline and video editor UI.

To aid in the voiceover process, Google Vids includes a Recording Studio that lets users capture their own voice or select a preset voice.

The company will assess the feedback from the intial rollout before making it widely available to non-Workspace enterprise customers. The app will be available in Workspace labs this June.

ALSO READ: Google rollouts Find My Device network to help users find misplaced belongings