Google rollouts Find My Device network to help users find misplaced belongings

Google has announced the rollout of a new feature to help users track their gadgets. The newly launched Find My Device network was first teased at Google I/O event last year. This new feature leverages a crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices to help users locate their misplaced Android devices and everyday items. The feature is currently available to users in Canada and the US and a global release is coming soon.

“Today, the all-new Find My Device is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting in the U.S. and Canada. With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The feature, once installed, will help users locate compatible Android phones and tablets. It will help users ring and locate their devices on a map even if the items are offline. In addition to this, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will appear on the map if they’re powered off or if the battery is completely dead.

“Thanks to specialized Pixel hardware, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners will also be able to find their devices if they’re powered off or the battery is dead,” Google said.

The technology to locate everyday items is not yet widely available, but it will be soon. In May, the Find My Device app will integrate Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee. This will allow users to locate a variety of items, such as car keys, purses, wallets, and even wandering felines. The upcoming tags are being designed specifically for this network.

The new technology works on Android devices running on Android 9 and above. The Android 9 was released in 2018, so a lot of devices will have access to this feature. As per the company, apart from Android devices and Bluetooth tags, future software updates will support a full range of headphones from JBL and Sony.

As per a report by The Verge, unwilling users can opt out of the service via a web portal as per the company. The report also indicates that Google has had the technology ready for a while, but they delayed its release until Apple implemented tracking protections into iOS to address stalking concerns.

For the unversed, both companies announced a partnership last year to develop industry standards to combat the misuse of tracking devices. Apple has now applied updated stalking protections in iOS 17.5, which is currently in beta.

