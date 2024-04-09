5 methods to use the Find My Device app

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Find My Device

Google has reportedly upgraded the Find My Device feature for Android users and they will work even offline i.e. without network. Furthermore, the device could track the lost device even after the user's smartphone's battery is dead. With the new feature, the tension of losing the smartphone will be eliminated. In an official blog post, Google announced the update on the Find My Device for Android users and further explained 5 different ways to use it. Millions of Android users around the world will benefit from this feature of the tech giant.

Here are 5 methods of Find My Device which has been added to the platform:

Offline devices to track lost device

At present, Google has rolled out the ‘Find My Device’ feature for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users. The tech giant has said that the phone can be found even without any network or after the battery is dead.

Bluetooth devices to track the lost device

From May onwards, Google said that users will be able to find Bluetooth tags like smart tags, car keys, smart key rings and more via Find My Device.

For this, users will have to connect these devices to their smart devices like tablets or smartphones. Then users will be able to locate them via a feature which is given in the app.

Find things nearby

Google has also added a feature to find nearby items in Find My Device which will also be rolled out by the next month i.e. May.

Will help in tracking lost things

The feature will provide the facility to track lost items in the house. They will further be able to see the last location of lost Bluetooth tags which will be available in the Find My Device app, which will further help in tracking them. Users will be able to pair their devices with Google Home.

Share accessories with friends

With the help of Bluetooth tags in the Find My Device app, users will be able to get the facility of sharing their tags, luggage etc. with friends or family members. This feature will be rolled out in May.

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai to launch Gemini AI Pro: All you need to know