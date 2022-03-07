Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Google Classroom Tips you must know

Our education system has revamped its structuring since the pandemic hit the world. Teachers and students have become much familiar with the Google Classroom segment and how to use it.

Many educational organisations are using Google Classroom to make their curriculum available online. Also the assignment collection, grade tracking and communication with parents students with teachers, all are being coordinated with the Google Classroom feature.

Although the feature of Google Classroom is considerably simple but unfortunately many are still unaware of a few of the features. Here, in this feature, we are looking forward to making you aware of the tips which a user can follow for a better experience.

Let us start with basic setup in a few simple steps given below:

On your device open the internet home page (if Chrome) on your Mac, Windows or Chromebook

Log on to Google Classroom from the web browser. Download the Google Classroom app if you are using the same from iPhone, iPad, or any Android smart device

Students have to follow the instructions given to them by the institution in order to enrol in their respected classes.

Once you are set up for Google Classroom, below are the tips to help you have a good experience with Google Classroom.

Use Your Real Name and Profile Picture

Students must use the real name on their Google Classroom profile and an original picture in order to help the instructors and your classmates

Customize Your Folders

Google Classroom creates a folder when a student joins the class. The folder is created in Google Drive and users can customise it by changing the colour of these folders and renaming them. This will enable the user to identify the course that the user needs.

Users can also customize the names and change the colours of every folder in Google Drive.

Complete the Assignments by using Google Apps

Google apps like Google Docs and Sheets are great sources to complete the assignments. It saves time and is technologically advanced

Use Private Comments to Discuss Matters

Google Classroom gives you two types of comment options:

General comments, which I visible to everyone in the class

Private comments- secured ways of interacting between the student and instructor for keeping personal discussion out of public showcasing

Users must make sure for using the private comments option to discuss personal and individual matters like- asking to extend the due date or asking for revisions (by students) on the work (instructor). Users can further tag anyone in the public comment by using the at-the-rate ‘(@’) symbol before their name, but you might not always want to draw attention to individuals in that way.

Learn How to Unsubmit an Assignment

If the user submits the assignment by mistake, then there is an option to unsubmit the same and then resubmit it.

To un-submit the work:

go to View Assignment open the assignment in question Find the option named ‘Unsubmit’ on the top right corner

Users must be cautious and must not let too much time pass (from the time of submitting the assignment to unsubmitting the same) or else the instructor may start to review and grade it accordingly.

Beware the Originality Report

Instructors at Google Classroom has more features than the students.

Teachers can check for potential plagiarism through this tool to check if the assignment has been done by the student wisely or not.

Customize Your Notifications

Users can customize notifications and can disable a few, which according to them are not of much use. The options to do the needful are under the Notifications segment of Google Classroom Settings. Kindly do not get confused with the Google Account Settings.

Find Your Grades

To access this segment, the user will have to:

Go to Classwork Choose View your work Pull up the menu of options Choose Returned with grade

There, user students can witness the marks and teacher’s comment which has been added.

Don't Overlook the Class Description

Teachers set up the Classroom accounts and they accordingly add the brief of the class under the 'About section (it's really labelled as Description) of the class for sharing important resources.

Although, from the student's angle, it is very easy to overlook this area.

Unenroll When the Class Ends

Students can unenroll post the class ends and remove themselves from the Google account. And by any chance, if the user accidentally unenrolls, then the work done by the student will still remain with the instructor still. Only the classroom will disappear from the user’s view, post they unenroll

Steps to unenroll: